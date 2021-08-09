Reps. Buchanan, Soto introduce bill to upgrade manatees to 'endangered' status

The legislation would grant manatees the highest level of federal protection available.

U.S. Reps Vern Buchanan (R-FL) and Darren Soto (D-FL) introduced legislation to grant manatees the highest level of federal protection available as manatee deaths reach historic levels.

The Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) reports 841 manatees have died in the first half of 2021. That number is more than the Sunshine State's total number for any other year.

The Manatee Protection Act, H.R. 4946, would officially upgrade the West Indian manatee from “threatened” to “endangered” under the Endangered Species Act. Upgrading their status to "endangered" under the ESA will not only require the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to refocus their attention on manatee population rehabilitation, but also allow for increased federal resources including more funding and personnel, the Florida representatives said in a press release Monday.

“Manatees are beloved, iconic mammals in Florida,” Buchanan said. “This year’s record-breaking number of manatee deaths is staggering and extremely concerning, which is why upgrading their ESA status is absolutely critical. We must do everything we can to protect these gentle giants and Florida’s official marine mammal.”

