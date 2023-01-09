15-foot Burmese python spotted on roadway in Florida Everglades

The group pinned the location and reported it as Burmese pythons are a threat to the natural ecosystem.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Why did the Burmese python cross the road?

To get to the other side, perhaps.

A group of friends spotted a 15-foot Burmese python while at the Everglades National park last week. The moment was so grand, they had to get a picture of it.

The massive snake was in the roadway in the park when Kymberly Strempack Clark and her friends stopped to get a better look.

"That's the biggest snake I've ever seen in my whole life," you can hear one person say in the video posted on Clark's Instagram account.

The group pinned the location and reported it as Burmese pythons are a threat to the natural ecosystem. Burmese pythons are an invasive species in Florida and are primarily found in and around the Everglades ecosystem.