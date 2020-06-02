COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The search continues for newborn baby Andrew Caballeiro.

The baby has been missing for a week and the search is shifting. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office sent K-9 units down to Collier County to assist in the search.

Pasco County deputies said that two of the dogs 10News came across were cadaver dogs; dogs specifically trained to smell and search for human remains.

The dogs were searching alongside roads and running near the water for a scent. As this search continues, both the sheriff’s office and visitors acknowledge that the hope of finding baby Andrew alive gets slimmer.

“My phone went off when I was still in bed that morning and I picked it up and looked at it and I thought, ‘oh how tragic this is,’ with it being with a father, and it being only seven days old, I thought this…and then when I found out he was deceased, I thought, ‘they’re not going to find that little baby,’” said Nancy Anderson, a visitor to the everglades.

Investigators say Andrew’s father, Ernesto Caballeiro, kidnapped the baby from a home in Miami last week where investigators found the bodies of the baby’s mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

They believe Ernesto drove up the West Coast of Florida, to Pasco County where they later found his body.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office sent their dive team out in the morning after receiving a request from Miami Dade Police. The team did not dive but sent their drone up to search. They stopped their search around 11 a.m.

At this point, it is unclear how much more of a search will be focused in Collier County.

