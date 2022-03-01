From 'Lectern Guy' to 'Proud Boys,' here's the status of the US Capitol rioters from Florida

It's been a year since a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Here's where prosecutors say their cases are now.

FLORIDA, USA — It's nearly been a year since Jan. 6, 2021, became one of the most tumultuous days in our nation's history.

This time last year, insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the certification of President Joe Biden's electoral-vote win under the guise of false claims the presidential election was rigged.

It was a day of violence that left five people dead and many others injured.

Now, many of the rioters sit behind bars and in courtrooms across the country — including in Florida — awaiting sentences or plea deals.

Here's the current status of accused insurrectionists from the Tampa Bay area:

Sentenced/Plea Deal

Paul Allard Hodgkins: The Tampa man was the first to be sentenced (felony) in relation to the Capitol insurrection. Hodgkins, who was captured on video breaching the U.S. Senate chamber while carrying a Trump campaign flag, apologized at the time of his sentencing. He received eight months in prison.

Robert Scott Palmer: The Largo man who pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 insurrection received the toughest sentence delivered to date. Palmer was sentenced to more than 5 years behind bars for his role. The 54-year-old wrote an apology to the judge where he admitted to participating in the riot and came to the conclusion that he was misled by people in power.

Graydon Young: The Englewood man pleaded guilty to two felony counts of conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding. He could face up to 20 years in prison but has agreed to cooperate with an ongoing federal investigation into the far-right antigovernmental organization known as the Oath Keepers' involvement in the insurrection.

Arrested

Adam Johnson: In November 2021, the man caught on camera carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Johnson’s sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 25. He could face up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $9,500.

Jeremy Brown: The former Florida candidate for Congress was arrested after the Department of Justice says he was captured on video and in photos on Capitol grounds in full military apparel. According to documents, Brown helped coordinate travel plans and rendezvous points for others in attendance. He, too, was said to have carried surgical trauma shears, tactical gear and zip ties on his body.

Matthew Council: In January, the Riverview man was charged in relation to the riot after he allegedly unlawfully entered the Capitol building, and when stopped by law enforcement, pushed an officer.

Joshua Christopher Doolin/ Michael Perkins/ Olivia Michelle Pollock: The three were among a group that traveled from Lakeland to D.C. to take part in the riot. According to an indictment, the group was seen attacking Capitol police for hours with stolen riot shields, flagpoles and their fists. Doolin, a now-former Polk County EMT, was fired after his arrest.

Joseph Hackett: The Sarasota man and reported Oath Keepers member was arrested for allegedly conspiring to storm the Capitol and interfere with the certification of the election.

Connie and Kelly Meggs: The duo from Dunnellon, said to be affiliated with the Oath Keepers, were indicted back in February 2021. According to the DOJ, the Meggs wore paramilitary gear and joined others in "a military-style 'stack' formation that marched up the center steps to the east side of the U.S. Capitol, breached the door at the top, and then stormed the building."

Corinne Montoni: The 31-year-old Lakeland woman faces several charges related to the Capitol insurrection. According to a complaint, tipsters helped the FBI in its pursuit of Montoni with one sharing she posted a video to Facebook saying "we have entered the Capitol" and "this belongs to us." Montoni is also said to have called the experience of storming the building "awesome."

Paul Rae: The self-proclaimed local "Proud Boys" member is accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol. Since his arrest, Rae has continued to plead "not guilty" and is on pretrial release. During an August 2021 status conference, the 38-year-old was given a stern warning by the federal judge presiding over his case about not following the conditions of his pretrial release.

Daniel Lyons Scott: The local "Proud Boys" member known as "Milkshake" could be seen outside the Capitol moments before the breach in a plethora of news publications and social media images, according to the DOJ. Scott is also accused of pulling an officer into the crowd for 3 to 4 seconds before another officer was able to pull him out.

Audrey Southard-Rumsey: The Spring Hill singer, who teaches piano and voice lessons, was arrested in June 2021. She is charged with civil disorder, assaulting/resisting/impeding officers/employees, tampering or destruction of records and documents, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Wanted

Jonathan Pollock: Law enforcement officials say they are still searching for the 21-year-old caught on video assaulting multiple police officers with a "deadly weapon" at the U.S. Capitol. Pollock is believed to have fled to Polk County in late June 2021.

To report a tip to the FBI, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5234. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

#WANTED: Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 21, of Lakeland, Florida, on federal charges for assault on law enforcement during the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6, 2021. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI with information or submit tips to https://t.co/0eeH1tVIxf. pic.twitter.com/pGbOpcQJxj — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) October 19, 2021