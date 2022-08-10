Car crashes into back of school bus in Lake Worth on first day of school

One student was on board the bus when the crash happened, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office explains.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The morning started off a bit rocky for one school bus driver after a car crashed into the back of the bus on the first day of school in Lake Worth.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 6:45 a.m. on I-95 northbound near Lantana Road, according to WPBF. Multiple lanes were blocked following the crash but have since been reopened.

WPTV reports the School District of Palm Beach County said along with the bus driver, one student was on board at the time of the crash. No one on the bus was injured.

Following the crash, the media outlet says the front of the car was underneath the bus as paramedics tried to rescue the driver. The whole roof of the car had to be removed.