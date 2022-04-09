Car engulfed in flames put out by Palm Beach firefighters

Everyone from inside the car was able to get out before the flames erupted.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue firefighters were able to extinguish a fire Friday morning after a car was engulfed with flames along a highway.

Firefighters responded to a two-car crash on Southbound 95 in Jupiter that ended with three people going to the hospital.

Firefighters on scene found a car that had rolled over and caught on fire around 10:40 a.m., according to the fire department. Crews quickly extinguished the flames.

Occupants inside the car were able to get out before the flames erupted. They were transported to the hospital, and traffic was restored as quickly as possible.