VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Several cars reportedly were damaged by gunfire near two highways in Central Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted six callers reported damage on Interstate 4 from the Seminole County line east to Interstate 95 north to Flagler County.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Although an investigation is underway, deputies believe the damage could be caused by a small caliber, pellet or BB-type of gun as described by witnesses.

Damage to cars' glass has been reported, and no one is said to be hurt.

The sheriff's office earlier tweeted Florida Highway Patrol responded to at least one of the calls.

It's not yet known who fired the reported shots.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter