Florida

Carnival cancels cruises through November out of Miami, Port Canaveral

Six ships operating out of Port Miami and Port Canaveral will not set sail in the next two months.
Credit: ©Danny Lehman
Carnival Cruise Ship Sunshine

Carnival Cruise Line says it's canceling its remaining cruises scheduled for November out of two Florida ports, as well as five cruises from Australia at the beginning of next year. 

The cruise line had previously announced it had canceled for the rest of the year all U.S. cruises except for trips out of Port Canaveral and Port Miami.

But, Monday’s announcement nixed trips in November on the six ships operating out of the two Florida ports. 

The cruise line says it is also notifying guests that five cruises on Carnival Splendor out of Sydney, Australia, next January and February have been canceled. 

RELATED: Carnival cancels all cruises from Tampa through 2020

Last week, following federal health officials' extension of the U.S. ban on cruise ships through the end of the month, Carnival said it was canceling all cruises from U.S. homeports through the end of 2020, except for those out of Miami and Port Canaveral.

The six ships operating out of Miami and Port Canaveral will now not set sail through November.  Carnival said cruises set for December out of those two ports "remain in place for the time being while we evaluate options."

"If you are booked on cruises in December out of Port Miami or Port Canaveral, you will still have the ability to voluntarily cancel and receive the same offer all other impacted guests are receiving," Carnival said in a statement posted to Twitter.

RELATED: US cruise lines vow 100% testing in plan for resuming sailing amid pandemic

RELATED: Carnival Cruise Line selling 18 ships amid coronavirus pandemic

