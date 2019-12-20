ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two Carnival cruise ships crashed Friday morning while one was docking in Cozumel, Mexico.

As of Friday afternoon, the cruise line said six guests have reported minor injuries.

The cruise line is assessing damage to both the Carnival Legend and the Carnival Glory. Videos posted to social media showed the Glory crashing into the Legend as it tried to dock.

Carnival Legend is based out of Tampa, Fla., and Carnival Glory sails from New Orleans. The Legend is scheduled to return to Tampa at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The company said there has been one minor injury reported from a Glory guest -- hurt while they were being evacuated from the dining room. Carnival said it doesn't expect any disruptions to either ships' planned itineraries.

The cruise line said the damage will not impact the next planned cruise for either ship. The next cruise for the Carnival Legend is an 8-day cruise sailing from Tampa Jan. 25, 2020.

Carnival Cruise sent the following statement to 10News Friday afternoon:

"Carnival Glory had an allision with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was in the process of docking when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already docked. We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel. Since our initial assessment, six guests with minor injuries have presented themselves to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation."

The cruise line also tweeted at a guest that the next cruise for both ships would not be impacted by the crash. They said guests will be updated with information as soon as they knew more.

Carnival also replied to more than a dozen people on Twitter, saying "there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship." The cruise line also advised passengers from both ships to spend the day ashore in Cozumel.

Photos: Carnival cruise ships crash in Cozumel A photo from Richard P Machos and Carmen J Pedregon shows the damage to the Carnival Glory after a collision with the Carnival Legend. The Carnival Glory maneuvers into the dock at Cozumel, Mexico, moments before colliding with the Carnival Legend on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo from Richard P Machos and Carmen J Pedregon The Carnival Glory (right) maneuvers into the dock at Cozumel, Mexico, moments before colliding with the Carnival Legend (left) on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo from Richard P Machos and Carmen J Pedregon A look at the damage on the Carnival Glory after it collided with the Carnival Legend in Cozumel on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo from Richard P Machos and Carmen J Pedregon The Carnival Glory maneuvers into the dock at Cozumel, Mexico, moments before colliding with the Carnival Legend on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Photo from Richard P Machos and Carmen J Pedregon

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter