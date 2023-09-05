Carnival cruise passenger vanishes after ship docks in Florida

Kevin McGrath, 26, was not found on board despite being seen by his cabinmate after the ship docked at PortMiami.

MIAMI — Police are searching for a Carnival cruise passenger who vanished Monday morning after the ship returned to Florida.

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen by his cabinmate aboard the Carnival Conquest at approximately 7 a.m. — the time guests were beginning to get off the ship at PortMiami, the cruise line said in a statement.

"The guest was not located on board despite an extensive search," the statement read, in part.

Carnival also contacted the U.S. Coast Guard, which used a helicopter to search the surrounding waters as Miami-Dade police officers came on board to investigate. McGrath was not found anywhere on the ship and was not detected by surveillance systems or U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, according to the company.

"The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family," the statement continued.

Although Miami-Dade police cleared the ship to sail, the search continues for the missing man.

McGrath is described as being 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and gray sneakers, according to the police department.

Anyone with information on where McGrath may be is asked to contact Detective M. Ritch Jr. at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS( 8477).