Carvana could have its dealer license suspended in Florida

Florida’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has given the dealer a Jan. 31 deadline to submit all lingering title applications.

TAMPA, Fla — Carvana, an online used car dealer, could be on the verge of having its dealer license suspended in Florida.

Florida's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles tells 10 Tampa Bay it is "proactively working" with Carvana to identify and assist customers in the state who have not received their title in "a timely manner."

Under state law, a licensed dealer is required to apply for a tag and title within 30 days of the sale. In the meantime, the buyer is issued a temporary paper tag for their car.

"Florida law allows for the suspension of a dealer’s license if they fail to apply for a transfer of title in a timely manner," the department wrote in a statement.

The department says it has notified Carvana that the company needs to submit title applications for any sale prior to Dec. 21, 2021, by Jan. 31, 2022, to avoid having its dealer license suspended.

Carvana has not yet responded to a request for comment. But, a company spokesperson recently told News4Jax that: "Carvana appreciates our constructive and continuing dialogue with the DHSMV and will continue to serve Florida customers fantastic car buying experiences."

It is unclear at this time how many titles Carvana will need to process by the Jan. 31 deadline to avoid the suspension.

The company currently has operations in Jacksonville, Tampa and Miami.