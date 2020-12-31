x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Florida

Records show Casey Anthony is starting investigation firm

According to state records, the company has an effective date of Jan. 1.
Credit: Pool
ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 30: Casey Anthony listens to testimony during her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse on June 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony's defense attorneys argued that she didn't kill her two-year-old daughter Caylee, but that she accidentally drowned. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — State records show that Casey Anthony has filed documents to start a private investigation firm in South Florida.

Anthony, who was acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, nine years ago, filed the paperwork with the Florida Division of Corporations in mid-December. 

The limited liability company, Case Research & Consulting Services, has an effective date of Jan. 1, according to state records. The address listed for the company belongs to Patrick McKenna, according to Palm Beach County property records. 

McKenna was the lead investigator on Anthony’s defense team during her 2011 trial. Anthony was acquitted of her daughter’s murder and child abuse and manslaughter charges. 

RELATED: Caylee Anthony would have been 15 today; It's been 9 years since her mother's acquittal

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter