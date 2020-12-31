Records show Casey Anthony is starting investigation firm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — State records show that Casey Anthony has filed documents to start a private investigation firm in South Florida.
Anthony, who was acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, nine years ago, filed the paperwork with the Florida Division of Corporations in mid-December.
The limited liability company, Case Research & Consulting Services, has an effective date of Jan. 1, according to state records. The address listed for the company belongs to Patrick McKenna, according to Palm Beach County property records.
McKenna was the lead investigator on Anthony’s defense team during her 2011 trial. Anthony was acquitted of her daughter’s murder and child abuse and manslaughter charges.
- Nikki Fried to Gov. DeSantis: Mobilize the Florida National Guard to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
- Florida seniors begin swarming COVID-19 vaccination sites
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
- Republican-led Senate rejects vote on President Trump's push for $2K checks
- How to claim your missing $1,200 stimulus check
- Scientists say there's no need to panic after new COVID-19 variant found in the US
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter