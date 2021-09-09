Well wishes, prayers go out to First Lady Casey DeSantis following breast cancer diagnosis

"Florida stands with them in prayer and support," Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez tweeted, in part.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Social media erupted with well wishes to Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, who recently was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, her husband, in a statement called it "the most difficult test of her life." He said she "is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up."

Casey, 41, is a mother of three children, two daughters and a son. According to her online biography, she touts her latest initiative of "Hope Florida" through the Department of Children and Families that helps to connect people get on a path toward economic self-sufficiency.

People have tweeted and commented on Facebook messages to Casey DeSantis, sending positive thoughts on the fight ahead.

"If there’s anything the First Family has proven, it’s that they are fighters. Adrian and I pray for @FLCaseyDeSantis and @GovRonDeSantis as they endure this battle. Florida stands with them in prayer and support in their fight against breast cancer," Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez tweeted.

If there’s anything the First Family has proven, it’s that they are fighters. Adrian and I pray for @FLCaseyDeSantis and @GovRonDeSantis as they endure this battle. Florida stands with them in prayer and support in their fight against breast cancer. — Jeanette Nunez (@LtGovNunez) October 4, 2021

Florida Agriculture Nikki Fried tweeted: "Our hearts are with Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis and her family. We are all praying for you!"

Our hearts are with Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis and her family. We are all praying for you! 💜🙏 — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) October 4, 2021

"Sending strength to First Lady Casey DeSantis," State Rep. Anna Eskamani wrote in a statement on Facebook. "I lost my Mom to cancer when I was 13 years old and know how difficult navigating cancer is for families, especially when it’s your Mom.

"Across party lines you will have people cheering you on w/this fight, including me. Stay strong."