TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis are expecting their third child.

To mark their 10-year wedding anniversary, the couple announced their family would be growing.

The newest DeSantis will arrive next year.

The couple says their kids, Madison and Mason, are "so excited to have another sibling."

Gov. Ron DeSantis, 41, was elected in 2018. He is a decorated Iraq war veteran, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

First Lady Casey DeSantis, 39, is a former local television host. She has made mental health a major platform during her time in office. She launched a program called "Hope for Healing" and is working with state agencies to figure out how funds can be better spent to help children living in Florida.

