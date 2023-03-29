First Lady Casey DeSantis announces initiative to support at-risk youth, families

Families at risk that would like to receive service from the initiative can connect with the program by contacting the Hope Line at 850-300-HOPE.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the launch of a new initiative to help expand services for at-risk youth and their families in Florida.

The initiative, which is called Hope Florida – A Pathway to Potential, will break down government silos to support at-risk youth and families, the Florida governor's office said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

“In Florida, we believe that every child has been blessed with unique talents and gifts, even if they haven’t realized it yet, which is why we are launching this new program to put at-risk youth on a Pathway to Potential,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We also know that involvement in the juvenile justice system does not happen overnight, and a lot of the time it is the result of difficulties at home and school.

"With this new expansion of Hope Florida, we are making sure children across the state are connected with support and mentors in their communities that can help put them back on the right path.”

Hope Florida – A Pathway to Potential will be operated by the Department of Juvenile Justice and include 40 Hope Navigators with two in each of the state's 20 judicial courts, the news release mentioned. These Hope Navigators will be involved in supporting the youth and their families by connecting them with resources to provide aid in different issues, both in the short and long term.

“We know the best way to keep kids from entering the juvenile justice system is by helping them at the first sign of trouble,” Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Eric Hall said in a statement. “Creating Hope Florida – A Pathway to Potential will allow us to assist youth who are going down the wrong path, which will ultimately help to build stronger families and increase public safety in our communities.

"I am so grateful to our First Lady for her support and for supporting our state’s most vulnerable children.”

Statewide services that are now available will help parents or guardians dealing with issues at home that include:

Youth who are habitually truant from school;

Youth who are running away from home;

Youth who are forming negative relationships and being negatively influenced by peers.