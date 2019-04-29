ORLANDO, Fla. — This Thursday is bound to be an extra-magical day for guests at Walt Disney World's Epcot.

The Blue Angels are scheduled during the morning to make two passes over the park before flying on to the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

It is in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

Disney said the best viewing spots will be between Spaceship Earth and the entrance to World Showcase, located just south of the park's main entrance.

The Blue Angels last flew over Walt Disney World and its Magic Kingdom park in 2017 and 2015, reaching speeds of more than 250 mph, Disney said.

The Blue Angels perform a "Delta Break" maneuver above Cinderella's Castle on April 6, 2017.

Disney Parks Blog

