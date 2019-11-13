WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — What started out for firefighters as a call about a fire in a park ended with a gruesome discovery.
They found two badly burned cats dead inside a wire crate where they had put out the fire, according to Captain David Walesky with Palm Beach Animal Care and Control.
Walesky said he thinks this may have been a homeless person's camp. He said he has every intention to find the person who did this to the cats -- and pursue felony charges.
"It is a horrific act of animal cruelty," Walesky said.
Anyone with information should contact Animal Care and Control at 561-233-1200 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
