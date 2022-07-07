Catty Shack says goodbye to Freddy, the 17-year-old lion

Freddy's condition deteriorated recently, and he was having mobility issues, said the sanctuary.

Catty Shack staff and volunteers said goodbye to Freddy, the 17-year-old lion born with a neurological birth defect, Thursday.

The Wildlife Sanctuary says Freddy's condition caused him to wobble a bit and caused him to take some extra time getting up or descending from his platform.

"Catty Shack Ranch is known for providing a peaceful, loving environment as well as the best medical care for rescued lions and tigers," said the sanctuary in a statement. "But there is one thing the wildlife sanctuary can’t prevent, old age."

“He didn’t know he had a disability and lived his best life every day,” said Executive Director Curt LoGiudice.

Freddy's condition deteriorated recently, and he was having mobility issues, said the sanctuary. Catty Shack says the veterinarian tried what she could to improve his condition, but sometimes the illness wins.

“Freddy has always been a favorite at Catty Shack Ranch and the sanctuary will not be the same without him,” LoGiudice said.

“It is okay, though, because Freddy had the best possible life with us. A life well lived. His roar has faded away but lives on in our hearts and the hearts of everyone who came to see King Freddy.”