Celebration of life, funeral to be held in memory of Miya Marcano

ORLANDO, Fla. — Family, friends and the community are set to come together to honor and remember the life of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

A visitation is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cooper City Church of God in Cooper City, Florida. Marcano's funeral service is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the same church.

She will be buried at Bailey Memorial Gardens in North Lauderdale, Florida.

The family is asking for donations to be sent to the Miya Marcano Foundation in lieu of flowers, Bell's Funeral Home and Cremation Services wrote on their website.

There is a memory wall and photo gallery on the website, as well. People are welcomed to share a memory of Marcano or send their condolences to the family.

The Florida college disappeared Friday, Sept. 24, shortly after 27-year-old Manuel Caballero, a maintenance worker, was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Her body was later found in a wooded area around the Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums in Central Florida, with a purse containing her identification having been located in the area, Sheriff John Mina said.