CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A brush fire is spreading across part of Charlotte County, and NBC2 reports strong winds are fanning the flames.

According to the local news station, no homes have caught fire, but the fire department said on Facebook people nearby are being told to evacuate.

FOX4 reports the fire is burning in the Rotunda Lakes area, and it’s moving rapidly.

