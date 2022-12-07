Chick-Fil-A named most popular restaurant in Florida, claims study

Food Service Direct put together a list of the most sought after fast food and casual dining in each state.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This holiday season Floridians are eating out more than ever.

In the past three months, in Florida alone dining has risen 11%, according to data analysis by Food Service Direct.

The company put together a list of the most sought after fast food and casual dining in each state and in Florida, it's no surprise who took the top spot.

Residents of the Sunshine State can't get enough of Chick-fil-A!

Here's list put together of the most popular restaurants in Florida, compiled by Food Service Direct.

Most popular:

Chick-Fil-A Wendy's Burger King Taco Bell Chili's Grill & Bar Sonic Drive-In Chipotle Mexican Grill KFC Olive Garden Miller's Ale House Culver's Whataburger Zaxby's Little Caesars Panera Bread Arby's IHOP LongHorn Steakhouse Outback Steakhouse Checkers