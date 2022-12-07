x
Chick-Fil-A named most popular restaurant in Florida, claims study

Food Service Direct put together a list of the most sought after fast food and casual dining in each state.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This holiday season Floridians are eating out more than ever.

In the past three months, in Florida alone dining has risen 11%, according to data analysis by Food Service Direct.

The company put together a list of the most sought after fast food and casual dining in each state and in Florida, it's no surprise who took the top spot.

Residents of the Sunshine State can't get enough of Chick-fil-A!

Here's list put together of the most popular restaurants in Florida, compiled by Food Service Direct. 

Most popular:

  1. Chick-Fil-A
  2. Wendy's
  3. Burger King
  4. Taco Bell
  5. Chili's Grill & Bar
  6. Sonic Drive-In
  7. Chipotle Mexican Grill
  8. KFC
  9. Olive Garden
  10. Miller's Ale House
  11. Culver's
  12. Whataburger
  13. Zaxby's
  14. Little Caesars
  15. Panera Bread
  16. Arby's
  17. IHOP
  18. LongHorn Steakhouse
  19. Outback Steakhouse
  20. Checkers

Food Service Direct’s data team analyzed aggregated GPS data from visits to 100 restaurant brands to determine which are the most popular in each state. 

