Grab the wet-naps, it's gonna be a messy one.

The Florida Craft Brew & Wingfest is coming to Florida next month and includes unlimited beer samples for just $45!

Raise money for charity all while sampling hundreds of delicious craft brews, including rare selections and high-quality local home brews.

While you're at it, you can fill your belly with a variety of chicken wings prepared by local chefs and amateur competitors all vying for glory in the wing competition.

The event is the premier fundraiser for the Sunrise Rotary Club of Vero Beach. All profits benefit charitable projects in Indian River County and abroad.

When: Sat. Feb 15, from 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Royal Palm Pointe, Vero Beach, Fla.

Click here for more information.

