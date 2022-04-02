Child's father arrested in Tennessee after Florida mom disappears, sheriff's office says

Marcus Spanevelo was arrested for tampering with evidence among other charges.

LEBANON, Tenn — The ex of a Florida missing woman has been arrested in Tennessee, the Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Marcus Spanevelo was taken into custody in Lebanon, Tennessee, on charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence.

Authorities say he was arrested based on a Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office Major Crimes warrant as search efforts for Cassie Carli continue. Law enforcement said Carli was on the way to pick up her 4-year-old daughter from Spanevelo, the child's father, before she was reported missing.

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27, near Navarre Beach in Pensacola, Florida, the sheriff's office said. She and Spanevelo agreed to meet and exchange their daughter in Nevarre Beach near where Carli had been staying with her dad, according to NBC News.

Carli was reported missing on March 28 when her father said she never returned home. Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said the next day deputies discovered Carli's car outside of a Navarre Beach restaurant with her purse inside. According to the sheriff, as far as authorities know, Marcus was the last person to see Carli.

Search efforts continue as law enforcement officials work to locate Carli. Her child was found safely in Birmingham, Alabama, where Sheriff Johnson said Spanevelo traveled to for work.