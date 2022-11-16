Police: Child found unresponsive at Orlando hotel later dies

Authorities believe it's an isolated incident and are not looking for a suspect.

ORLANDO, Fla — A child found unresponsive at an Orlando hotel was later pronounced dead Tuesday night, according to police.

At around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the Intown Suites on Major Boulevard on a report of a woman and injured child unresponsive in their second-floor unit, WOFL-TV said.

The two were transported to local hospitals and the child was later pronounced dead, police report.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.