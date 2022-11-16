x
Police: Child found unresponsive at Orlando hotel later dies

Authorities believe it's an isolated incident and are not looking for a suspect.
ORLANDO, Fla — A child found unresponsive at an Orlando hotel was later pronounced dead Tuesday night, according to police.

At around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the Intown Suites on Major Boulevard on a report of a woman and injured child unresponsive in their second-floor unit, WOFL-TV said. 

The two were transported to local hospitals and the child was later pronounced dead, police report. 

The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. 

Police say this is an isolated incident and are not pursuing a suspect.

