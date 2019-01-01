A child fell into the rhino exhibit during a New Year's Day rhino encounter at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida.

Witnesses told zoo employees the child stumbled and fell in between two steel poles that were separating participants from the rhinoceroses.

"The snout of at least one of the rhinoceroses made contact with the child," the zoo wrote in a statement.

According to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials, the child was taken to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando. The victim's mother was driven to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to CBS affiliate WKMG.

Officials have not yet said what type of injuries the child or mother suffered.

The zoo's website indicates a male and two female southern white rhinos live there.

The Brevard Zoo says it has offered the rhino encounters without any problems since 2009.

"Our number one concern is the safety and welfare of our guests, and our hearts go out to the family," the zoo's Executive Director Keith Winsten said. "Safety has always been of paramount importance to us, and we are suspending these encounters until we have thoroughly reviewed our processes and procedures to ensure this cannot happen again."

The zoo's website says the rhino encounters typically lasted 20 minutes and had been open to guests ages three and up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Brevard Zoo

