7-year-old killed after suspected burglar crashes into Florida mother's car

The mother and a 6-year-old child were hurt.

APOPKA, Fla. — A man accused of speeding off after breaking into a car crashed his vehicle into a Florida family on their way to school, killing one child and injuring others, according to reports.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Maine Avenue and Summit Street in Apopka, WKMG reported.

The station says that police officers were already en route to a call about the burglary when another call came in about a crash. Police say that a man leaving the scene of an auto burglary crashed into another car carrying a mother and her two children, ages 6 and 7.

The 7-year-old child died from their injuries, WKMG said. The mother was taken to the hospital for treatment. The 6-year-old was treated for minor injuries and was released from the hospital.

WESH reported that police have identified Marcus Williams as the suspect in the burglary.

Right before the crash, Williams was reportedly caught burglarizing a car by the vehicle’s owner, causing him to flee the area.