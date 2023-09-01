Florida boy 'unintentionally' shoots, kills brother while family evacuates for Idalia

The two boys and their family had evacuated to Tallahassee to avoid Hurricane Idalia.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A teen boy is dead after he was accidentally shot and killed by his 8-year-old brother early Friday morning in Florida's capital, authorities say.

The two boys were with their family from Perry, Florida and were staying at the Suburban Extended Stay on Silver Slipper Lane in Tallahassee to evacuate from Hurricane Idalia's path, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

At around 1 a.m., the 8-year-old was playing with a gun when he unintentionally fired it, the Tallahassee Police Department said in an incident alert retrieved by the newspaper company.

The police department and Tallahassee Fire Department reportedly responded to the incident.

A police department spokesperson said officers immediately attempted to give life-saving aid to the teen until emergency medical services arrived. However, the 14-year-old was transported to a hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Authorities have not yet announced any charges regarding the shooting, the Tallahassee Democrat says.

The investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 1,000 unintentional shootings so far in 2023.