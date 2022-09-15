Reports: 1 child hurt, 1 missing after rowing boat capsizes in Orlando

Witnesses said the boat may have been struck by lightning. Divers are still searching for the missing child.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The search for a missing student continues in Orlando after a rowing boat capsized following a possible lightning strike, multiple news outlets report.

It happened Thursday evening when students were practicing rowing in the water on Lake Fairview. WKMG reports witnesses said the boat may have been struck by lightning. WESH said lightning was detected nearby.

Orlando police and fire crews were quick to respond, rushing one person — a middle school student — to the hospital following the accident. Jennifer DeSantis of the Orlando Fire Department confirmed to WKMG that five people were on board the boat when it capsized.

The child that is missing is also believed to be in middle school, DeSantis told WKMG. Divers are searching for the child.