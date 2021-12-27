2 children killed, 3 injured in South Florida hit-and-run

CBS Miami reports that the ages of the three hospitalized children ranged from 1 to 6 years old.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — Two children were killed and another three children were hospitalized with injuries when a car plowed into them and drove away in South Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was investigating what happened Monday outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, along with the Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

CBS Miami reports that the three hospitalized children were ages 1, 2 and 6 years old. Authorities say they are currently investigating who the driver is.

The Wilton Manor Police Department tweeted that a family reunification center was set up at the City Hall Emergency Operation Center.