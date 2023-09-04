FHP: 4 killed, including 3 children, after teen runs stop sign in Poinciana

The 15-year-old driver who the stop sign was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital with serious injuries, FHP said.

POINCIANA, Fla. — Four people were killed, three of them being children, after a 15-year-old ran a stop sign Sunday evening in Poinciana, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

According to troopers, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was speeding northbound on Laurel Avenue approaching a stop sign at the intersection of San Miguel Street. At the same time, a 2022 Honda HR-V was traveling westbound on San Miguel Street approaching Laurel Avenue.

This was when the 15-year-old driver in the Impala blew through the stop sign and ended up crashing into the left side of the SUV, state troopers said.

The crash caused the SUV to rotate before traveling into the grass shoulder and colliding with a standing light pole while the Impala eventually came to a rest on the west grass shoulder.

FHP explained the driver of the SUV, a 50-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on scene. Three other passengers in the car, ages 1, 9 and 11, died because of the crash, as well.

The passenger of the SUV, a 52-year-old man, was left with serious injuries.

The teen driver who reportedly ran the stop sign was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital with serious injuries while his three passengers – who were all also 15 – were taken to HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital with minor injuries.