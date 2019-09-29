One Florida pastor is turning poles to pews after his church bought what used to be a strip club.

A West Palm Beach church plans on making the strip club into a house of worship, according to WPEC.

The lead pastor, Josh Mauney, told WPEC he has been working on a deal to buy what used to be Double Dee’s Ranch.

“I don't mind being in a building that was a strip club any more than I mind somebody walking in our doors that had at one time in their life been a stripper," Mauney told WPEC.

The Palm Beach Post confirmed the church was negotiating with the ownership of Double Dee’s Ranch to buy the space and all its assets.

WPEC said the church plans on doing some renovations and hopes to start holding services there by next year.

