Fire that destroyed historic Black church in Clay County overnight being investigated as arson

A reward up to $5,000 is offered by the Florida Advisory Committee on Arson Prevention for information leading to the identification of the person responsible.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The fire that destroyed a historic Black church overnight in Orange Park is now being investigated as a case of arson.

At noon on Friday, Detective James Little confirmed with First Coast News the Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations is investigating the fire as an arson. He has posted signs around the burnt structure advising people to call 1-877-662-7766 if they know anything.

The sign reads that rewards up to $5,000 are offered by the Florida Advisory Committee on Arson Prevention for information leading to the identification of the person responsible for setting St. Simon Baptist Church on fire.

Emergency responders arrived on scene after a 911 call at 11 p.m., Orange Park's town manager said in a news release Friday morning. Clay Fire Rescue tweeted that the church had been under renovation and was not occupied at the time of the fire.

The church had not been actively in use since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release says.

Little explained that the church being mostly empty inside and catching fire is considered suspicious.

The fire comes a week after the church's pastor, William Randall, pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a minor.

The State Fire Marshal is also investigating the cause. The building was undergoing renovations to add a fellowship hall, according to the news release.

Overnight, Orange Park Police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office were on scene to investigate, with more than a half dozen deputies and a K-9 unit involved.

No one was hurt in the fire.