Florida

2 people dead following small plane crash in central Florida

The FAA has been called in to investigate.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

CITRA, Fla. — A small plane crashed in a heavily wooded area of central Florida, killing both people on board, officials said Sunday.

The plane crashed late Saturday in a wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs in Marion County, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Because of the remote location of the crash, a special operations force in the Marion County Sheriff's Office was called in to help get to the site, deputies said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified, and their investigators were planning to look into the crash, the sheriff's office said.

"A single-engine Titan II crashed in a wooded area near Highway 318 in Citra, Fla., shortly before 7:00 p.m. local time Saturday. Two people were on board," FAA said in a statement obtained by WESH.

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 18, 2022

