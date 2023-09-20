The city of Fort Lauderdale falls victim to a phishing scammer losing $1.2M: Reports

The city sent money on Sept. 14 to a scammer who was pretending to work for a legitimate local construction firm.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It's another reminder that anyone — or anything —can get scammed. The city of Fort Lauderdale is out of $1.2 million after falling victim to a phishing scam, according to multiple reports.

The city sent money on Sept. 14 to a scammer who was pretending to work for a legitimate local construction firm, the South Florida SunSentinel wrote in an exclusive report. The city didn't discover they had been scammed until nearly a week later on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

“Someone sent a request for an ACH payment (Automated Clearing House electronic funds transfer) pretending to be Moss Construction,” City Manager Greg Chavarria wrote in a statement. “The scammer filled out the paperwork and had a blank check attached.”

Currently, the Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the scam and working to help the city get the money back.

Moss Construction won the contract to build Fort Lauderdale’s new police headquarters but was apparently a victim, too, according to a company spokesperson

“Malicious actors took advantage of our good name and publicly available information to attempt a scam,” the spokesperson said. “This is a fraud case that is being actively investigated by the City of Fort Lauderdale officials and police.”