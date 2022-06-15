Elijah, who is seven years old, will need to learn to walk again after the venomous snake bite, his mother said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report.

A Clay County mother is fundraising to pay medical bills and make up for missed work after her son, Elijah, was bitten by a venomous water moccasin snake in Green Cove Springs. He has to learn to walk again after a four-day emergency stay in the hospital, his mother said.

Elijah, who is seven, was playing in his backyard when the snake jumped out and bit him under his left kneecap, his mother, Sanita Bustamante said.

He was taken to Baptist Clay Medical Campus, but they do not have a pediatric unit. Bustamante says doctors wanted to airlift Elijah, but paramedics were able to quickly take him to Wolfson's Children's Hospital by ambulance.

Once arrived, Elijah began to shake tremendously and was administered antivenom to stabalize him; he received a total seven bags of antivenom. Elijah was put on a feeding tube and was unable to eat or drink for four days.

He has still not regained his appetite but has began to drink fluids, Bustamante said.

He also still has swelling and is unable to walk. He will have to endure physical therapy to learn to walk again. Because of the medical costs and his mother needing to take time off work, Elijah's family is asking for funding.

Bustamante says she works two jobs and has had to stay home because Elijah needs 24-hour care.

You can donate to help Elijah's family here.