Florida

AMBER Alert issued for missing baby girl, father suspected of traveling with her

Eight-month-old Paradise Levy may be with Terry Aries, a man who deputies say was last seen in Duval County near Youngerman Circle.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a baby who deputies believe could be with her father.

Eight-month-old Paradise Levy may be with Terry Aries, a man who deputies say was last seen in Duval County at Youngerman Circle and Blanding Blvd. 

He was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt and blue jean pants.

The suspect may have gotten a ride/Uber, deputies say.

If you have any information or have seen this suspect or child, contact the Sheriff’s office immediately.

