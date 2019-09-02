MIAMI — The Coast Guard has called off its search for a person missing from a downed plane in the Atlantic Ocean.

By boat and plane, crews searched for about 21 hours across an area of about 364 square nautical miles, the Coast Guard said in a news release. Teams from the Miami-Dade Police Department and other agencies assisted.

The search began around 12:15 p.m. Friday for a downed Conquest Air 504, Convair aircraft, which landed 20 miles southeast of Opa-Locka Executive Airport.

“Suspending a search is never an easy decision and a lot of factors are considered and calculated before we make that decision,” Capt. Megan Dean, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, said in the release. “We have been in regular contact with the family members throughout our search efforts and extend our sympathies for what we know is a very difficult time for them.”

One person was saved when a Coast Guard helicopter lowered a rescue blanket.

The plane was headed from Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas, to Opa Locka Executive Airport when it crashed.

Conquest Air is a cargo company that provides daily cargo service between the Bahamas and Miami daily, according to its website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.