CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant received a warm welcome home Sunday at Cape Canaveral after a 55-day counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific.

During their patrol, the crew was able to seize 2,155 kgs of cocaine, 30 lbs of marijuana and one pound of amphetamine valued at $81.7 million.

The seizures were taken from three suspected drug smuggling ships, with two of the seizures occurring within eight hours of each other.

Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant boarding team removes over 1,786 pounds of cocaine Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant boarding team removes over 1,786 pounds of cocaine from a vessel which was interdicted while on patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant boarding team intercepts a vessel with approximately 2,183 pounds of cocaine onboard while on patrol.

They also detained 11 suspected narco-traffickers.

While in the Pacific Ocean, the Vigilant crew worked and trained with several other agencies

The Vigilant conducts illegal drug and migrant interdiction, as well as search and rescue missions.

The ship patrols throughout the Caribbean basin, Atlantic seaboard and periodically the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

