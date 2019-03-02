MIAMI — The Coast Guard has called off the search for an aircraft and its crew of two people Sunday.

Crews searched by sea and air for more than 32 hours in an area some 1,164 square nautical miles since Friday for a downed Piper Saratoga aircraft, according to a news release.

At least one helicopter and two boats were dispatched at the time. It was believed the plane crashed about 23 miles east of Palm Beach, Florida.

"Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we ever have to make, and it is never made lightly," said Capt Mark Vlaun, Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami in the news release.

"We have been in regular contact with the family members throughout our search efforts and extend our sympathies for what we know is a very difficult time for them."

The Coast Guard began searching again Sunday but called it off in the afternoon.

