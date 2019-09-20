MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard is offloading more than 12,000 pounds of seized cocaine Friday morning in Miami.

The Coast Guard said the drugs were seized in international waters off the Pacific coasts of Mexico and Central and South America.

The cutter Seneca investigated two cases and seized about 2,800 pounds of cocaine. The cutter Tahoma seized about 2,500 pounds, the cutter Midgett seized about 5,700 pounds and the cutter Valiant seized about 1,000 pounds of cocaine.

The Coast Guard said the ships seized all these drugs during operations over the last three months.

