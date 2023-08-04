Coast Guard rescues 3 from overturned boat in the Gulf of Mexico

A Good Samaritan spotted a capsized boat some 33 miles off the coast of Longboat Key, and called for help.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some 33 miles out on the gulf, Donald McGuire III and a buddy were out for a routine day of fishing when they spotted something unusual.

"We're pulling up on our hole, and I see these people just waving,” McGuire said.

Three people were floating on an overturned boat, with no emergency beacon or flares.

"They went out Thursday morning I guess they had tried to pull anchor up and leave. I don't remember what time they told me but they had stayed out there all night," Said McGuire.

The three had been stranded overnight. Donald immediately called the Coast Guard and pretty soon help was on the way.

"They were completely dehydrated. Stressed definitely. First thing we did when we pulled up there and got him some water food," McGuire recounted.

Within minutes the boaters were safely on board a coast guard boat, having learned a crucial lesson in boating safety and the importance of an emergency position radio beacon.

“Very important. Definitely. Especially for like a small vessel, and you know going out that far alone," McGuire said.

It was a chance encounter in the middle of the ocean and a happy ending to a situation that could have ended much worse.