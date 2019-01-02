MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to reports an aircraft went down 23 miles east of Palm Beach, Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Coast Guard Seventh District watchstanders there is a possible downed Piper Saratoga aircraft that has two people aboard.

The Coast Guard has issued an emergency broadcast and dispatched a helicopter and two boats to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

