x
Florida

Coast Guard: 2 people found dead, 8 rescued from waters off Florida Keys

Crews are still searching for an unconfirmed number of people in the water, according to the agency.
Credit: pinkfloyd YilmazUslu - stock.ado
Stock image of U.S. Coast Guard boat

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued eight people and found two dead Friday afternoon off the waters of the Florida Keys.

A tweet from the agency explains crews are on scene after several reports of people in the water off the coasts of the Lower Keys.

Crews are still searching for an unconfirmed number of people in the water, according to the tweet.

The Miami Herald reports Coast Guard officials said it was "too soon to confirm that the rescue is related to a surge in Cuban migrant landings in the Keys that significantly ramped up this week."

"Please be safe while transiting the area and give rescue crews space," the agency wrote in the post.

    

