Coast Guard joins search for missing man in Caloosahatchee River

Crews spent much of the overnight hours searching for him.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The search for a missing man is ongoing after he reportedly went overboard into the Caloosahatchee River.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a call around 8 p.m. Friday from a dinner-cruise vessel, according to a news release. Its operator said a male passenger, who has not yet been identified, fell into the water.

He was not wearing a life jacket.

Efforts to find the man began Friday and went into the overnight hours. The search restarted Saturday at daylight.

The Coast Guard joined the search by air and water to assist the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Fort Myers Beach Police and Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies are using underwater side-scan sonar technology in their efforts, the news release stated.

