Search continues for diver who disappeared off Daytona Beach

Jim Evans is reported to be an area attorney and skilled diver.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The search is on for a Daytona Beach-area man who went missing during a dive about 30 miles offshore on Sept. 3.

The U.S. Coast Guard says Jim Evans set out to explore what's below the water's surface but hasn't come back up since. At least not in the more than 2,350 square nautical miles rescue crews have scanned night and day since he was reported missing.

Updates from the Coast Guard's Jacksonville sector say Evans' green and orange marker buoys were still at the scene when they arrived. Crews add that Evans could be wearing a multi-colored camouflage wetsuit.

Several agencies including local sheriff's offices and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have joined the search for Evans who WKMG reports is an attorney.

His daughter, Kylie, told the outlet her father was an experienced diver who has made similar dives to his last trip on several occasions.

Officials and volunteer boaters have been canvassing the area for days. Search and rescue efforts by sea and air have also been deployed.