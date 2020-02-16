PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 27-year-old man went out to sea and hasn’t come back.
The Coast Guard and other agencies are looking for Anthony Graham who went missing in the water near Fort Pierce Inlet State Park. He was last seen wearing dark, navy blue shorts.
His family said they lost sight of him in the water at around 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Coast Guard is asking with any information that could help their search should call 786-367-7649.
