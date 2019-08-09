KEY WEST, Fla. — Two bodies were found by the Coast Guard after a plane went down north of Marathon Airport in Key West.

Crews said a good Samaritan called in debris form a possible downed aircraft.

The Station Marathon boatcrew arrived on the scene and confirmed the debris was from a Cessna high wing single-engine plane that had left from the airport.

Crews said they recovered two bodies at the scene and sent them to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office medical examiner.

