People trash Cocoa Beach with 13,000 pounds of litter after it reopens

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — People returned to the beach in droves, and many didn't leave it the way it was found.

More than 13,000 pounds of litter was picked up at Cocoa Beach during the first weekend in May a couple of weeks after reopening, according to Florida Today. Volunteers with Keep Brevard Beautiful removed 33 bags of trash on Friday, 122 on Saturday and 142 on Sunday.

Usually, the newspaper reported, fewer than 10 bags are removed on any given day while beach access was restricted at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of bags wrapped up and thrown out was more than enough to prompt the local police department to issue a warning: Anyone who litters can expect to pay a $250 fine.

"As restrictions are becoming more relaxed during this pandemic, the City of Cocoa Beach is beginning to see an influx of day-trippers to our beaches, along with piles of unlawfully discarded trash in their wake," the Cocoa Beach Police Department said in a statement.

"This will not be tolerated."

Officers still need to witness a littering office to issue a citation, but people are encouraged to call 321-868-3251 with any complaints, Florida Today said.

