Cocoa Beach Junior/Senior High School evacuated amid bomb threat

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A reported bomb threat Friday morning has forced the evacuation of Cocoa Beach Junior/Senior High School.
The district tweeted students and staff are told to leave the building to a designated safety zone, adding that all are safe.
The school is located at 1500 Minutemen Causeway on Florida's east coast.
Officials will work with law enforcement to sweep the campus and investigate the threat, the district said. People are asked to stay away from the school in the meantime.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.