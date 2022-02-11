Cocoa Junior/Senior High School all-clear after reported bomb threat

School operations are resuming as normal.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A reported bomb threat Friday morning forced the evacuation of Cocoa Junior/Senior High School.

A district spokesperson confirmed just after noon that the campus has since been cleared and operations are resuming as normal.

The school is located at 2000 Tiger Trail on Florida's east coast. People had been asked to stay away from the school while the threat was investigated.

Just before 11 a.m., the district tweeted students and staff were told to leave the building to a designated safety zone, adding that all are safe. In a later update, officials said the school was being swept with police K-9 units and officers.

Bomb threats "are never a joke and they carry severe consequences for those who make them," the district said in a later tweet.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that the threat occurred at Cocoa Junior/Senior High School, not Cocoa Beach.